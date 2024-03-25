EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.43. EVE shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2,183 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EVE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

