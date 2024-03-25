EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
EVE opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
Institutional Trading of EVe Mobility Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
About EVe Mobility Acquisition
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVe Mobility Acquisition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.