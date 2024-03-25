EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

EVE opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of EVe Mobility Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

