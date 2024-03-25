Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

EPRT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,235. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

