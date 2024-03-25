Esperion Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,554 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.64. 18,224,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,561. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $488.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.