Esperion Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,554 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
See Also
