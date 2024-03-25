Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 490.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESPR. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 18.3 %

ESPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,291,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,581. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

