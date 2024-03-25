ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 303.4% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 303.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $195.61 million and $39,903.98 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00007847 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,609.89 or 0.99956128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.15875601 USD and is down -35.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $63,930.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

