Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $513.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of ($3.95) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $198,575.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $30,822.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,147 shares in the company, valued at $936,784.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock worth $268,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Report on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.