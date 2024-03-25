Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.78

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 643632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

