Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

EQH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,220. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $352,105.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

