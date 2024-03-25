Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 6.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $792.52. 1,323,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,259. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $850.76 and its 200 day moving average is $797.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.