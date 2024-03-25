EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.13. The company had a trading volume of 232,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,323. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

