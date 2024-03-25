Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,140

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($16.68) to GBX 1,140 ($14.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 820 ($10.44) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.26) to GBX 1,070 ($13.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.17 ($16.11).

Shares of ENT stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 787.40 ($10.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 899.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 928.98. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($609,038.83). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

