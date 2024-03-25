Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $362,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

