Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Enfusion stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

