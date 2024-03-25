Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,829,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 4,209,457 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

