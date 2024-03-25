Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of ERJ opened at $26.73 on Monday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

