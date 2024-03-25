Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ERJ
Embraer Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embraer
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.