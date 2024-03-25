Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Embraer Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

