ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.87 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $46,605.96 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05944179 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $153.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

