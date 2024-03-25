Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,479 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $775.17. 1,072,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,390. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

