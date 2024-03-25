Elanor Commercial Property Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ECF)

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elanor Commercial Property Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.