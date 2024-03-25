Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,625,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $168,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.16. 2,496,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,845. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

