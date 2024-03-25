EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 21,200 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.
AutoCanada Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.34. 16,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
