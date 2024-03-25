EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 21,200 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoCanada alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.34. 16,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACQ

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.