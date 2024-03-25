ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.90. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 906780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.
The company has a market capitalization of C$498.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.50.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
