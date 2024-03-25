Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,576,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 489,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,718. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.