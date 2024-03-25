Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $13.37 Million Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,556,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock remained flat at $45.50 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,275. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.