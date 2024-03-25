Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.35. 383,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,945. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $229.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.47.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

