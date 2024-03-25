Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.35. 118,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,888. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.43 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.21 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

