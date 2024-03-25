Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,531.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.56. 719,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

