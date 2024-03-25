Echo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $963,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. 92,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,677. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

