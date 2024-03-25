Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 154,550 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 342,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for 7.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 268,381 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

