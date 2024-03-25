Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 68757395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £681,200.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Echo Energy
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Echo Energy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.