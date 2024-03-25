Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 68757395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £681,200.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

