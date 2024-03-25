eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $48.84 Average PT from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,718,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after buying an additional 485,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.