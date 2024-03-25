Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 609.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $316.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

