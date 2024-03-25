Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.25

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.25 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 475082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

