EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 on April 15th

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
Shares of EGP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,014. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on EGP
Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties
In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.