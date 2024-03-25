e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.58.

ELF stock opened at $205.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

