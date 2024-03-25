Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $24.50. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 441,117 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,165,394 shares of company stock valued at $49,837,369. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

