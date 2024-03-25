Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

DYNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

