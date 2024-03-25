Duke Capital’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 32.63 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32. The company has a market cap of £135.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.33. Duke Capital has a one year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

