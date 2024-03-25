Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of DRREF opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.55. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.24.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

