DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Down 1.1 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

DRD stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.