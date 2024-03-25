DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,331. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

