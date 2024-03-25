Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 75,469 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,469 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,917,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,131,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

