Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 53,961 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $66,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

ZBH traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. 736,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

