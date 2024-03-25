Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Charter Communications worth $97,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $16,411,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.10. 804,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.94.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

