Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $38,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $551.88. 212,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.83 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.32 and a 200 day moving average of $525.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

