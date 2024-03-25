Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 34,242 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,242 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $35,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

