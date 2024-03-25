Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,254 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,918. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

