Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $76.49 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $76,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.00.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $11.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $789.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,881. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $850.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

