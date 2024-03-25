Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $66.76 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,558 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of AES worth $66,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AES by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.39. 7,457,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,412. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

